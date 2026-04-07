Dog sport enthusiasts from across the UK gathered in Devon over the Easter weekend as the county hosted its first-ever flyball tournament.
The competition, held at Escot House on April 4 and 5, was organised by the Ivybridge-based Two Bridges Flyball Club and attracted around 50 teams from Wales and across southern England.
The milestone event also marked the club’s 10th anniversary as a registered team with the British Flyball Association (BFA).
Teams competed across two categories, with 36 open teams and 14 foundation teams for younger or less experienced dogs.
Two Bridges entered six teams and secured several strong finishes across the weekend.
Their ‘Torpedoes’ team took first place in their division, while ‘Turbos’ finished second and ‘Tearaways’ placed fourth.
In the foundation category, ‘Tryouts’ and ‘Test Runs’ both finished second. ‘Tomfoolery’, a team made up entirely of dogs making their competitive debut, placed fifth.
In total, 11 dogs from the Ivybridge club made their first tournament appearance.
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Eager eyes on the prize.
Despite wet and windy conditions causing a delayed start on the opening day, organisers said the event ran smoothly, and hopes are high that it will return next year.
Lenni Emmott, founder of Two Bridges Flyball, said the team was delighted with how the tournament unfolded.
“It went really smoothly,” she said. “We had a bit of a late start on the first day due to levelling out the ground, and a few mini hiccups to manoeuvre, but we’ve learned and hope to be back again next year.”
Away from the track, the club held a charity raffle in memory of team member Jo Paton, who passed away in October, raising £1,688 for Diabetes UK.
Organisers described the weekend as a celebration of the team’s “family spirit”, with visiting clubs also praising the event.
Hills Blenman of Dogs In Action in Surrey called it a “fantastic weekend”, while Jurassic Barc Flyball Team congratulated Two Bridges on hosting the competition.
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