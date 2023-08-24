A nervous wait was over for students of Ivybridge Community College as the GCSE results envelopes were handed out
Ivybridge Community College students receive their GCSE results
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Thursday 24th August 2023 10:52 am
Abigail Blair who plans to study animal care at South Devon College and Rosie Langford who will be joining the 6th form
