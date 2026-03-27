Fire appliances from Ivybridge and Buckfastleigh were sent to South Brent to fight a car fire.
The call came just after 11.15pm on Thursday, March 26.
The car was almost completely destroyed and the cause was given as accidental.
The AA gave this advice: ‘To avoid your vehicle catching fire, maintain it regularly, specifically by checking for fuel leaks, frayed wires, and worn hoses.
Immediately investigate any smell of petrol, smoke, or burning. Furthermore, don't ignore dashboard warning lights, avoid improper modifications, and ensure the engine is clean to prevent debris build up.
If a fire occurs pull over immediately, switch off the engine, get out of the car, call 999, don’t open the bonnet or return to the vehicle.’
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