Operator of The Exchange pub in Ivybridge Dave Cooper, is celebrating after raising over £6,000 for the Poppy Appeal through an epic 200-mile+ coastline walk, stopping at 21 Craft Union pubs on the way.
Over the course of ten brutal days, three locals, military veteran Lysa Orr, Chris Roud and Dave, commonly known as the ‘Crafty Trio’ for their love of Craft Union, took on a walk from Ivybridge all the way to Ilfracombe, combining for a total of over 200 miles walked.
Despite being diabetic and requiring insulin injections, Dave Cooper was determined to complete the walk alongside two of his best mates, all with a shared motivation of raising as much money as possible for a great cause.
The hikes took place around Devon in a circular route that began at Ivybridge’s Exchange Walk pub.
Boasting some of the best views and hardest walking environments in the country, the route was planned around visiting 21 Devon Craft Union pubs, who all contributed to the walkers’ fundraising goal.
Battling adverse weather conditions and taking on tough terrain and countless hills, the three were spurred on by donations and their own motivations to raise as much money as possible for a vital cause.
Devon locals also played their part by wishing the walkers well with locals seeing the trio and stopping them to offer donations and words of encouragement.
Although Dave had never served in the forces, he wanted to give something back to the community with Dave’s grandfather Dickie Bird being a Regimental Sergeant Major of Northamptonshire, serving his country for 22 years, inspiring Dave to take on this hike whatever the weather.
Dave said: “To see the community come together to support such an important cause is a heart-warming and prime example of what makes our Devon community so brilliant.
“The guests here at the Exchange are always keen to support our fundraising and get behind any ideas we have.
“With over £6,000 raised for our walk, it’s been wonderful to see the community rally around us.
“This hike is one of the hardest challenges we’ve done, and I think my legs will take a long time to recover, but watch this space as we’ve got plenty more ideas in the pipeline to raise funds for some brilliant causes.”
Dave and two of his other friends, army veterans Leighton Lucas and Dermot Rogers completed three hikes spanning over 300 miles last Spring, raising £4,000 for the Poppy Appeal, taking their total raised to over £10,000.
Both of these monumental fundraising efforts could not have been achieved without the generosity of the Devon community - many people in the area have personal connections to the military and the Poppy Appeal and were eager to help out a great cause.
Located on 1 Fore Street, Dave has big plans for The Exchange to build on its success with continued fundraising events designed to engage the community.
For more information about upcoming events at the Exchange, visit: https://www.craftunionpubs.com/exchange-ivybridge
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