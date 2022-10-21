Initially focusing on the jazz of the Roaring Twenties, the band now has a firm place on the traditional jazz scene themselves. The set list saw them deftly moving through a range of styles, from British traditional jazz to music hall, gospel and ragtime, plus some acapella too. There were many poignant moments as they sang Vera Lynn’s White Cliffs of Dover and Louis Armstrong’s Down by the Riverside, with that line evoking the relief of peace: ‘Gonna lay down my sword and shield, down by the riverside, ain’t gonna study war no more.’