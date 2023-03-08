SALCOMBE Lifeboats are marking International Women’s Day and are extremely proud of their female volunteers both on the operational and fundraising sides of the crew.
For generations, women have saved lives, launched lifeboats, and raised millions to help fund the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and now 54 years since the first woman qualified as a RNLI crewmember, women make up around 12.3 per cent of the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew, a figure which is steadily growing.
► If you feel you would like to join the team in either capacity, please contact them on 01542 842158 or via email: [email protected]
► For more information, please visit the RNLI website or Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.