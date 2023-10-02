CROSS-country runner, Innes FitzGerald (Devon), has been named Young Athlete of the Year.
The awards, which are in partnership with the Sport Positive Summit and available to watch on BBC iPlayer and across the BBC Sport website, celebrate individuals and organisations from around the world who are using their sporting profile to make change towards a more sustainable future.
The cross-country runner from Devon, has emerged as a bold activist over the past 12 months. She won the award after declining to take part in the World Cross Country Championships in Australia due to concerns about the impact of flying on the environment.
FitzGerald said: 'I feel like it's a real privilege [receiving this award]. I never set out to achieve awards from this, I just wanted to raise awareness about climate related issues within the athletics and sporting world. Trying to get up and coming athletes to think about what they're doing and their impacts on the climate as well.'