What could be finer than a summer evening cruise on the Dart - a guest invitation from the Harbour Master aboard the Dart Explorer for a river inspection trip from Dartmouth to Totnes and back.
It was a chance to enjoy some stunning scenery.
Amongst the things to see were a wonderful three-mast sailing ship, some classic Fife-designed superyachts which were there for the Richard Mille Cup.
Up river was the first piece of Anthony Garratt’s iceberg installation.
An unscheduled sight was a seal basking on a pontoon.
We passed the stunning and colourful village of Dittisham and caught sight of both Agatha Christie’s summer house Greenway which was surrounded by trees and Sharpham House.
Then a brief stop at Totnes before we turned around and headed back to Dartmouth.
A very interesting and enjoyable evening on the South Hams main waterway.