Hunts Cider, near Stoke Gabriel, are hosting their second ceilidh on Saturday, 20 July to raise funds for Ukrainian Action, a charity which is sending conveys of trucks with humanitarian aid from the UK to Ukraine.
Blue Jewel Ceilidh Band (whose members are from Totnes and Stoke Gabriel) will be providing fabulous music and calling the dances. There will be delicious food from The Pig Apple and, of course, Hunt’s much-loved local ciders (as featured on Country File).
A number of men from Stoke Gabriel have been drivers on Ukrainian Action conveys taking trucks full of aid supplies from the UK to Poland, where Ukrainian volunteers take them on to their final destinations near the front line. Since March last year the South Devon team has grown to 18 drivers, has driven 27 vehicles to Poland or Ukraine, has donated 15 vehicles and raised over £70,000 for Ukrainian Action. Recently they have raised over £6,000 by harvesting, processing and selling firewood in Stoke Gabriel and nearby. You can read more about this wonderful local action for Ukraine, and donate, at www.justgiving.com/page/ukraineneedstrucks.
Stoke Gabriel resident Neil Millward, who is one of the convoy drivers, and is organising the ceilidh, said: “It’s going to be a fun evening - great music and dancing, delicious food and drink - and the proceeds will help the long suffering people of Ukraine.”
Saturday 20th July 2024, 6.30pm (ceilidh starts at 7.30pm)
Venue: Hunt’s Cider, Coombe House Lane, Stoke Gabriel, Totnes TQ9 6PU
Tickets(£10 adults, £5 children, free for anyone from Ukraine) from www.huntscider.co.uk.