A number of men from Stoke Gabriel have been drivers on Ukrainian Action conveys taking trucks full of aid supplies from the UK to Poland, where Ukrainian volunteers take them on to their final destinations near the front line. Since March last year the South Devon team has grown to 18 drivers, has driven 27 vehicles to Poland or Ukraine, has donated 15 vehicles and raised over £70,000 for Ukrainian Action. Recently they have raised over £6,000 by harvesting, processing and selling firewood in Stoke Gabriel and nearby. You can read more about this wonderful local action for Ukraine, and donate, at www.justgiving.com/page/ukraineneedstrucks.