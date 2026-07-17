Hundreds of Devon and Cornwall Police officers have been recognised for long service over the past five years, newly released figures show.
Data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request reveals that 806 officers were presented with a Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct after reaching 20 year’s service between 2021 and 2025.
The figures show 149 officers received the recognition in 2021, followed by 148 in 2022.
The number fell to 63 in 2023 before rising sharply to 267 in 2024. A further 179 officers received the awards in 2025.
The medal recognises police officers who have completed two decades of service and have met the required standards of conduct.
The FOI request also asked how many officers were recognised for longer periods of service.
A total of 46 officers received recognition for reaching 30 year’s of service during the three years from 2023 to 2025.
This included four officers in 2023, 14 in 2024 and 28 in 2025.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed it had not issued any police officers with a 40-year service award during the period covered by the request.
The figures relate only to police officers and do not include police staff or Special Constables.
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