NHS Devon are putting local people at the centre of their seasonal health campaign, launching a new network of Pharmacy First Ambassadors to help spread the message across communities.
From fishermen, parents with young children, older residents and members of the LGBTQ+ community, the Pharmacy First ambassadors will reflect the diversity of life by sharing their own voices and experiences.
They will play a vital role in encouraging others to choose Pharmacy First for common health concerns, helping ensure the message reaches every corner of the region.
There are more than 200 community pharmacies across Devon, offering expert healthcare advice without the need for an appointment.
Easy to access and often open evenings and weekends, pharmacies provide a convenient first step for many everyday conditions.
The campaign comes as rising temperatures bring an increase in seasonal health issues, including dehydration, sunburn, hay fever and insect bites, many of which can be treated quickly and effectively at a local pharmacy.
Pharmacy First Ambassador, fisherman, Nigel Taylor said: “I’m proud to be a Pharmacy First Ambassador. Busy days at sea can mean making time to see my own GP is difficult, so knowing I can visit my local pharmacist for help with common conditions is invaluable.”
Almost all pharmacies in the region offer the Pharmacy First service, meaning patients can access a private consultation and, where appropriate, receive prescription-only medication, without needing a GP appointment.
The service covers seven common conditions: Earache (children aged 1 to 17), Infected insect bites (aged 1 and over), Impetigo (aged 1 and over), Shingles (aged 18 and over), Sinusitis (aged 12 and over), Sore throat (aged 5 and over) and Uncomplicated urinary tract infections (women aged 16 to 64).
Also, if you run out of regular medication, whether at home or on holiday, your own GP can arrange for prescriptions to be sent electronically to a local pharmacy for convenient collection.
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