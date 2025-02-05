"Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Plymouth would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Nuffield Health Plymouth for choosing us as their charity of the year. The generous funds raised will be used to enhance our team and interagency communications, helping us continue our vital work. Our mission is clear: to relieve suffering and distress for those endangered by accidents or natural hazards, primarily within the moorland areas. We aim to provide secure and efficient search and rescue operations while promoting moorland safety and awareness across the community."