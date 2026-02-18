The team at Hospital Radio Plymouth (HRP) have been shortlisted for seven awards at the 2026 Hospital Broadcasting Awards.
These nominations include awards for newcomer, station promotion, presenter awards and station of the year.
Speaking about the nominations, Keith Jolley, HRP Chairman and station manager, said: “It’s great to have these nominations,
“I think it shows that we must be doing something right as a team.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into this station, and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off”.
The radio station team are no strangers to awards, having previously won Station of the Year five times, but this is the first time that HRP have been shortlisted for so many awards at the same time.
Since they moved on site at Derriford, they say their training process has improved. They have also implemented new technology to make it easier for listeners to get involved.
Keith added: “Everyone who works here does so on a voluntary basis, they work hard because of their passion for Hospital Radio, so I think being shortlisted for these awards is proof of their dedication”.
The station is now more visible, with ward visits by the team, and having members of the University Hospitals Plymouth executive team visit, including CEO Neil Macdonald, and UHP Chairman James Brent, which Keith says has been a great boost in visibility.
This year marks 100 years of Hospital Radio, and 57 years of Hospital Radio Plymouth, so this is a particularly special year for Hospital Radio stations. Looking ahead at the year, Keith said: “We’ll be celebrating in several ways, including a 100-hour broadcast in the summer, and a party in October. “
“It will be a great way to celebrate the radio station, and if we win any awards it will be a bonus”
The awards finals take place in Bolton in March.
