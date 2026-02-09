Totnes Town Council is looking for ‘the best of the best’ as nominations are now open for the 2026 Community Awards.
They celebrate the people and groups who make an outstanding contribution to life in the town.
The Community Awards recognise those who often go unacknowledged – people who give their time, care for others, bring neighbours together, fundraise, inspire, or quietly make a positive difference.
Acts of kindness don’t have to be large to be meaningful; small, consistent gestures can have a powerful impact, and all stories are welcome.
Following the close of nominations, the Town Matters Committee will meet on March 23 to create a shortlist, which will then be presented to Full Council on April 13.
Successful nominees will be invited to attend the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Annual Town Meeting on Thursday, May 28.
Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Tim Bennett said: “The Totnes Town Council Community Awards celebrate the remarkable contributions made by people across our town.
“So many individuals work quietly behind the scenes to support others, making Totnes a better place to live, work and play, without seeking any recognition.
“These awards allow us to honour their dedication and shine a light on the positive impact they have Totnes.”
“This is a chance to recognise those who give without any expectation of return, and to say thank you for all that they do.”
To nominate an individual or group for a Totnes Town Council Community Award, email [email protected], call 01803 862147, or visit the Council Offices at 5 Rampart’s Walk (behind St Mary’s Church) by Monday, March 16.
Nominations should include a brief explanation of why the person or group deserves recognition, along with a contact email or phone number for the nominee.
Award recipients will be presented with a commemorative medal and certificate at the Annual Town Meeting in May.
Nominations close on Monday, March 16.
