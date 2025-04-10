A 12 foot wide and 30 foot deep hole near Leasfoot Beach, initially believed to be a mineshaft or sinkhole as reported by the BBC, was confirmed today to be an access shaft for a culvert that runs out to sea.
The hole appeared after the old cover gave way.
A spokesperson for Thurlestone Golf Club said: “This has all been blown out of proportion. It is not a mineshaft or a sinkhole – it’s in fact an old cover for the culvert that has given way.”
According to the golf club, the situation is under control and a metal cover is planned to prevent any future issues.
The area remains fenced off with Heras panels and warning signs for members of the public.
South West Water and South Hams District Council both confirmed they have no responsibility for the hole.
A spokesperson for South West Water said: “Our engineers examined the sinkhole and believed at the time it was caused by a collapsed mine shaft. We do not have any assets in that particular spot.”