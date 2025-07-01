BASICS Devon, a volunteer-led emergency response charity, is proud to share its ongoing commitment to saving lives and building healthier, more resilient communities across one of the UK’s most rural counties.
Supporting the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), their team of highly trained doctors provide 24/7 pre-hospital emergency care - often arriving first on scene, even in the most remote areas.
In 2024, BASICS Devon responded to 371 emergency callouts, including 55 cardiac arrests and 105 night-time incidents, with a first-on-scene rate exceeding 40%. With a rural population where some areas are more than an hour from the nearest hospital, this timely intervention is often the difference between life and death.
Katrin, a cardiac arrest survivor, is one of many lives touched by BASICS Devon. “Without the quick response and lifesaving defibrillator, things could have been so different,” she said. “I am lucky to be alive.”
Beyond emergency response, BASICS Devon is passionate about health education and community empowerment. They target areas with longer response times, providing training, equipment, and volunteer support to improve survival rates and reduce long-term disability.
“We want every individual in Devon to have access to immediate care when they need it and to have the confidence to act in a medical emergency when someone near them needs it. With an aging population, high rurality and tourism hot spots, our region faces unique challenges - but we’re here to meet them.” Robert Horton Trustee & Chair of BASICS Devon.
To continue this vital lifesaving service The National Lottery Community Fund is giving BASICS Devon £19,824 to help their community thrive.
Amie Bull Fundraising Manager of BASICS Devon want to thank their supporters: “This funding will help save lives, train volunteers, and build strong, connected communities. Your contribution is not just funding equipment or training; it’s giving enhanced medical care, and opportunities to people across Devon.”
