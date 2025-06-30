Ermington Primary School, were announced winners of the children’s art competition which was part of a unique Armed Forces Week art project..
The win was announced at a special prizegiving ceremony at Drake Circus on Thursday June, 26 with children and staff coming together to celebrate, and officially open the artwork display – which will brighten the first floor of the shopping centre for visitors through the summer.
Over 380 children from military families across Plymouth and surrounding areas took part through 14 local schools’ MKC Heroes and Future Fit Junior Field Gun clubs.
Using real Junior Field Gun wheels as their canvas, they transformed them into vibrant works of art now on display at Drake Circus – capturing the resilience, pride, and perspective of forces life through the eyes of Plymouth’s youngest military voices.
Commenting on the winning wheel created by Ermington Primary School, Greg Lumley, Centre Director at Drake Circus said: “Their wheel really captured the theme of ‘Life in a Forces Family’.
“The design was split into six clear sections, each showing a different aspect of life in a military family.
“It was creative, personal, and full of thoughtful detail.
“We especially loved the family imagery and heartfelt messages, as well as the lovely nods to the local community.”
To mark the charity collaboration and contribute to the important work MKC Heroes and Future Fit Junior Field Gun does with military families and the wider community, Drake Circus presented the charities with a donation of £750.
As part of the day’s events, Drake Circus also hosted a live performance by the Armed Forces Voices Choir, a community choir formed through a partnership between Theatre Royal Plymouth and the Welsh National Opera. Performing in the sunshine of Old Town Square, the choir brought powerful harmonies and heartfelt lyrics to the heart of the city, drawing a crowd of shoppers and passers-by.
