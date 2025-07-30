PATIENTS in Ashburton and Buckfastleigh are able to feel the calming influence of a new art installation.
Artist Amy Whittingham has created the artwork called Diamond River, inspired by the River Ashburn which flows from Dartmoor to the River Dart in Buckfastleigh.
It is now in place at the entrance to Ashburton and Buckfastleigh Health and Wellbeing Centre.
Made from cast and flat glass in blues and yellows, it is fitted into rusted laser-cut steel.
Amy said: ‘My main goal was to create a welcoming entranceway by bringing some of the town and its history into this piece. I wanted to help make people feel connected to the place and the installation.
‘I was commissioned by Helen Snell, the artist in residence for Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
‘She said she had an entranceway at Ashburton and Buckfastleigh Health and Wellbeing Centre and could I create something special.’
Each cast glass texture has an historical or local significance.
Amy added: ‘The area really was a blank space so I was able to focus on something unique.
‘My key influence was the stained-glass windows of the Chapel of St Lawrence, the home of the Courts Leet and Portreeve, in particular the traditional quarry diamond panes; it also pays homage to the Dalle de Verre windows of Buckfast Abbey created by Father Charles Norris.
‘I took all these textures from around the town and back to my studio, made the moulds and then cast them into glass. I’m so proud to do this because it’s my first public permanent artwork so it is a huge moment for me.’
Tracey Cunningham, hospital matron for Ashburton, said: “We received funding in 2023 from NHS Charities Together to create an installation at Ashburton.
'We are absolutely delighted with what Amy has created; it brightens the area and each time I get to see it, I notice something different.
‘The arts are proven to boost emotional wellbeing which is why we are proud to work with Amy to create this wonderful piece.’
