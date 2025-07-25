Industrial action announced by the British Medical Association (BMA) by Resident (formerly junior) Doctors is now underway.
It began at 7am this morning and will continue until 7am on Wednesday July 30.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and Torbay & South Devon NHS Foundation Trust both have tried and tested plans in place to deal with any disruptions such as industrial action.
A spokesperson said: “The safety of our patients and wellbeing of our staff remains our priority.
“We are working with trade union representatives to put in place robust procedures to maintain services, and patient safety and welfare.
“We will contact patients if their procedure or outpatient appointment is cancelled, but they should attend a procedure or appointment if they have not heard from us.”
Patients are asked to only attend the Emergency Department if their condition is life-threatening.
If you do not have an emergency, you can call your GP, visit a pharmacist for advice and for the treatment of minor ailments, make use of the Minor Injury Unit at Kingsbridge, the Urgent Treatment Centre at the Cumberland Centre in Devonport, or use NHS 111 online.
