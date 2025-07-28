South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm July 29 to 4am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean to Marley Head lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• A38, from 7pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Lower Dean lane closure and convoy for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.