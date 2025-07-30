CareYourWay South Devon has started offering at-home digital health checks for its clients, using the Whzan Digital Health Blue Box to support more proactive, personalised care.
This advanced technology allows the team to monitor key health signs from the comfort and privacy of a client’s home.
The system checks important measurements such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature. These readings are then used to create a NEWS2 (National Early Warning Score), a tool used by healthcare professionals across the UK to identify early signs of potential illness or deterioration.
By tracking these changes over time, CareYourWay can help spot problems before they become more serious, offering families peace of mind and reducing the risk of hospital admissions.
In situations where additional medical support may be needed, the NEWS2 score provides essential information for GPs and health professionals, so everyone can act together to support the client swiftly and safely.
“We believe care should be proactive as well as compassionate,” said Registered Manager Jenna Murray. “This new preventative approach means we’re not just reacting to change, we’re helping to prevent problems before they arise, all while keeping our clients safe and comfortable at home.”
Alongside enhancing client wellbeing, CareYourWay South Devon is also extending this care to the very heart of their service, the dedicated home care team.
All staff members are now offered optional digital health checks during their routine review meetings, providing an opportunity to gently monitor their own wellbeing using the very same technology.
Training on the use of the Whzan Blue Box has been led by Rob, CareYourWay’s in-house trainer, who recently delivered a dedicated session to the Supervisor Team as part of a wider rollout.
Ms Murray added: "This balanced focus on both clients and carers reflects the organisation’s long-standing commitment to delivering not just care, but care with heart, where people feel seen, supported, and safe."
For more information, call 01548 521789 or search CareYourWay South Devon.
