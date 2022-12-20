“Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk or your GP if your child does not improve, or has signs of being irritable and tired, not drinking as much as usual, does not passing urine in the past 12 hours, has a temperature of over 38 degrees if they’re under 3 months, or a temperature of over 39 degrees in older children, or you have a gut feeling something isn’t right. Visit an emergency department if you’re really concerned.