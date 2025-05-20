Proposed changes to Integrated Care Board (ICB) functions and geography are being discussed as part of a wider NHS reform programme, to reduce management costs and focus more money on the front line.
All ICBs in England are being asked to significantly reduce running costs and shift to a more strategic role with different responsibilities for us and other parts of our health and care system.
For NHS Devon, following discussions with NHS England, it is proposed that they will form a wider ICB “cluster” with neighbouring colleagues at Cornwall and Isles of Scilly ICB.
This is very much a proposal, which will need to be worked through in more detail with Cornwall and Isles of Scilly ICB, and NHS England who are supporting this process, taking into account further discussions with stakeholders and a national approval process.
This propose is part of a wider reform of the NHS operating model across England, which will involve the integration of the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, and a changed role for NHS regions, ICBs and providers.
As part of this, NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care are aiming to create a new, leaner and simpler way of working in which each part of the NHS is clear on its purpose, what it is accountable for, and to whom.
The aim also is to lay the foundations for longer-term reform to shift resources into prevention, wellbeing and care closer to people’s homes, as part of the Government’s emerging 10-Year Health Plan.
The absolute priority for the NHS this year is to continue providing high-quality patient care and reduce waits whether that is waits for surgery, waits for an ambulance, waits to be seen in the Emergency Department or waits to be discharged with hospital.
They are now in the process of redesigning how our ICB could work to best meet the needs of our local population within a mandated reduction in organisational running costs and under the proposal to form a wider ICB “cluster” with neighbouring colleagues at Cornwall and Isles of Scilly ICB.
Draft NHS England guidance on ICBs’ future role and purpose outlines the need for ICBs to build strong strategic commissioning skills to improve population health and reduce inequalities.
They are therefore looking at what functions we can keep, grow or reduce, and what might need to transfer elsewhere or to stop altogether.
Design discussions have taking into account a range of considerations such as population size and needs, patient flows, the need to discharge statutory duties, partnership arrangements and the imperative for maintaining strong ‘place’ based geography to support development of neighbourhood health in the future.
The priority remains to serve the population of Devon in the best possible way, working closely with, and remaining accountable to, all local health and care partners.