Data published earlier this month shows that 47.9 per cent of eligible people in the South West have now received their COVID-19 vaccination as part of the Spring vaccination programme.
The Spring COVID-19 vaccination programme began on April 1 and the NHS in the South West has already delivered almost half a million vaccinations.
However, over 52 per cent of those eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccination this season are yet to come forward.
Invitations have now been sent out by the NHS to all who are eligible for their COVID-19 vaccination, including those who are aged 75 and over and people who are immunosuppressed.
The NHS in the South West has also been visiting care homes for older adults and has now offered over 24,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to residents.
Dr Trevor Smith, Regional Medical Director for NHS England South West, said: “We have been lucky enough to have some sunshine over the last few weeks, and many of us will be spending more time with friends and family.
“However, the COVID-19 virus is still circulating and can be dangerous for those most at-risk, such as older people or those who are immunosuppressed.
“The team in the South West have been working hard to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and have now delivered almost half a million doses, but there is still a large population who are eligible and have not yet come forward.
“Protection against COVID-19 can fade over time and there is now only one month left to get your Spring COVID-19 vaccination, so it is important you come forward and book your appointment.”
Appointments for the Spring vaccination programme are only available to book until June 16 with the last appointments taking place on June 17.
However, there are still plenty of opportunities available to those living in the South West who wish to get their COVID-19 vaccination this season.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, or to find out more about eligibility, visit the NHS website at: www.nhs.uk/bookcovid , use the NHS App or call 119.