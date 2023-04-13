Changes were made earlier this month to the Stagecoach SW bus route that runs from Plymouth to Paignton via Sherford, Ivybridge, South Brent, Darlington and Totnes.
The major one was the ending of the late evening services on all but Saturdays.
The route was also altered away from the A38 and Marsh Mills roundabout to the new town at Sherford.
The Managing Director of Stagecoach South West Peter Knight along with Head of Commercial Simon Ford gave a presentation to the full Ivybridge Town Council meeting.
Councillors concerns ranged from the cuts to the evening services to buses not stopping or leaving early.
Mr Knight stressed that economic viability guided their decision making. He said of the route change: ‘‘There are currently 700 homes in Sherford and this figure is set to rise and rise.
‘‘We are looking at connectivity as see links with Ivybridge and Totnes railway stations as very important.’’
The Mayor Cllr Sara Hladkij suggested that a direct ling between Ivybridge and the Derriford area of Plymouth would prove very popular both for patients and people working in the area. Currently people have to get one bus to Plymouth city centre and then change costing both time and money. Mr Knight said they would look into the suggestion.
On the changes to the service Mr Knight said: ‘‘We have followed all the legally requires ‘consultation and registration’ procedures with the Traffic Commissioner for the West of England as well as Devon County Council.
In answer to a question he revealed: ‘We weren’t required to consult the public.’’
Devon County Councillor Roger Croad commented that his council only had a limited amount of money to subsidise bus routes and had decided that in this case they weren’t worth subsidising.
One councillor said her daughter had been to the cinema in Plymouth with her friends and found themselves stranded. She was concerned that many people may not have heard about the changes and could find themselves in the same position.