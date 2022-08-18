Subscribe newsletter
Harbour House in Kingsbridge is the venue for an exhibition of abstract oil paintings by Richard Watts.
The Mind’s Eye opens at the south Devon art gallery on Tuesday 6 September.
There will be an opening view the same evening from 6 – 8 pm. Everybody is welcome and admission is free.
Richard says, “Oil paint is slow. It has endless possibilities and often rewards experiment. I work in layers: the board, the canvas, gesso and maybe six or seven coats of paint, sanding or scratching. The final result is what you see. I don’t see myself as a painter, more someone who makes pictures.”
Working in series, Richard’s themes include Land and Sea, Million Broken Pieces, Small Hours and Shine a Light in the Dark.
“My work relies on pattern and texture. There is an element of minimalism and it is limited in its palette. I would hope that it has a simple expressive quality, holding the viewer’s attention for a meditative moment.”
The Mind’s Eye features abstract oil paintings in series by Richard Watts. The show opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Tuesday 6 September, and there will be an opening view the same evening from 6 – 8 pm. The exhibition opens daily from 10 am – 5 pm until Sunday 11 September. Admission is free.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |