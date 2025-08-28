Harbertonford Primary School’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) is launching the brand new PTFA 100 Club Lottery, giving supporters the chance to win cash prizes while raising vital funds for the school.
The lottery is open to anyone over the age of 18, with each PTFA 100 Lottery Ball costing just £3 a month.
Prize draws will take place at the end of every school term with the first draw happening on the 12th of December, with the prize pot set at 40 per cent of all ticket sales.
The more entries sold, the bigger the prizes.
To illustrate, if 100 lottery balls are sold, the termly prize fund will be: 1st Prize (60 per cent of prize funds): £288
2nd Prize (30 per cent of prize funds): £144 and 3rd Prize (10 per cent of prize funds): £48
The remaining 60 per cent of funds raised will go directly towards enhancing pupils’ experiences at Harbertonford Primary School.
From equipment and resources to special opportunities and events, every penny helps enrich the day-to-day life of the children.
To be in the Winter draw people need to sign up by September 30.
Lucy Mannion, Chair of Habertonford Primary School PTFA said:
“The PTFA 100 Club Lottery is a fun way for our community to support the school while also giving something back to participants. Every entry makes a difference, both by boosting the prize pot and by helping us provide more opportunities for our pupils.”
Harbertonford Primary School is a vibrant and exciting place and they place a strong emphasis on the importance of their Christian ethos, family and community.
The Link Academy Trust is passionate about providing Big Opportunities in Small Schools.
Ofsted inspectors visited in December 2024 and have praised the school in their subsequent report for having high expectations for all pupils and for the highly positive relationships between staff and pupils.
Ofsted inspectors also concluded that it’s a welcoming and friendly school where there is a strong sense of community.
