RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat station held an open evening recently.
Approximately 500 visitors attended and were able to take a guided tour of the Lifeboat Station, crew rooms, museum and gift shop..
Members of the Seagoing Crew, Shore Crew, Launch Authorities and Fundraising Crew were all there to help visitors, answer their questions, and provide insight into the experience of sitting in the Coxswain’s seat, of using the helmet cameras, and wearing the essential, though heavy, lifejackets.
As crew members reflected on the evening’s events and expressed appreciation for both the high turnout and the thoughtful questions posed by visitors, they were promptly reminded of the purpose behind such occasions when their pagers sounded and someone needed their help.
Within an hour of the RNLI Lifeboat Station closing its doors on what had been a very successful Lifeboat Station Open Evening, Salcombe ALB was launched at the request of the Coastguard following a report of a 40’ yacht nine miles east of Salcombe with one person on board suffering from dehydration, disorientation, and a head injury.
The vessel was taken under tow into Dartmouth, where an ambulance was waiting for the injured seafarer.
The following day RNLI Salcombe received the following message from the rescued casualty:
“Thanks to all the crew of Salcombe Lifeboat for their help yesterday, especially James and Tegan who came aboard.
“Your procedures and boat handling were exemplary of course, but also your calm reassurance.”
“Torbay hospital gave me a CT scan, and the specialist said it showed nothing (well there was a brain).”
“Again, my thanks to you all.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.