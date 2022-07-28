Happy 100th Birthday Desmond!

Desmond was born in Dartmouth in 1922 and has painted for most of his life, having sold his first paintings aged 12. His work is listed in the National Archives and has won several awards, including first prize at a national exhibition at Plymouth Guildhall and a first prize at Devon County show. His paintings have been sold for many years at White Sails in Dartmouth and have found their way to collections in the USA, Europe and Australia.