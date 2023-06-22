Government help is vital if grassroots energy projects across Devon are to succeed, councillors in South Devon will be told next week.
A motion to a full meeting of South Hams District Council on Thursday, 29 June calls on the government to speed up an energy bill which could pave the way for local schemes to play their part in keeping costs and emissions down.
The motion has been penned by Cllr John McKay (Lib Dem, West Dart) and Cllr Victor Abbott (Lib Dem, Ivybridge East and Ugborough).
It says one of the council’s main priorities is to reduce emissions and to prepare the area for the ‘inevitable consequences’ of global warming. But it will need funding and legislation from the government to do it.
The two councillors want South Hams to lobby ‘vigorously and persistently’ for support from Westminster.
Community renewable energy projects face red tape and high costs, and the Local Electricity Bill seeks to make major power suppliers give community producers a fair price for the power they sell, and make that power available to the local community without charging high fees.
The motion says: “The need for community-based local renewable energy schemes is becoming increasingly urgent if we are to drive down emissions, provide energy security for our residents while also addressing the cost of energy for residents and businesses alike.”
Communities in Devon generating their own power include Peter Tavy, where a waterwheel will supply hydro-electric power, and Exeter, where solar panels on rooftops will provide energy for schools and businesses.
South Hams councillors will be asked to lobby local MPs and the leaders of all the UK political parties emphasising the importance of community energy projects and the urgent need to speed up changes to legislation to make them viable.
Campaigners also want the council to link up with other local authorities to lobby parliament.