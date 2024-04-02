South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm April 2 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior to Marley Head lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm April 3 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm April 9 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill exit and entry slip road closures for horticultural works, exit slip diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane and return, entry slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Ivybridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.