Laura Denning is working with Modbury Parish Council and South Devon River Champions to record peoples' thoughts, feelings and recollections of the River Erme and hopes to speak with people in all the communities within the Erme Catchment. This will form part of a local exhibition and will also travel to the County show.
From its source on Dartmoor, the Erme flows in a generally southerly direction past some of the best-preserved archaeological remains on the moor.
It leaves the moor at Ivybridge and continues southward, passing the settlements of Ermington, Modbury and Holbeton.
Near Holbeton it becomes a ria and empties into the English Channel in Bigbury Bay, between the rivers Yealm and Avon.
Laura is inviting people to pop in and share their stories of the Erme at The Hub Community Shop, Ermington 11am- midday this Saturday April 6 then upstairs in the Watermark Centre, Ivybridge 2pm-3.30pm.