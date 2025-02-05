New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dean Court Farmshop and Cafe at Dean Court Farm Shop And Cafe, Unit 5, Lower Dean; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Green Table Cafe at The Granary, Shippon, Dartington Hall; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Dartbridge Inn at Buckfastleigh; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at The Level, Dittisham; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Cricket Inn at Beesands; rated on January 13