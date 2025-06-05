A Devon businessman has created a new cat-focused game which promises to release your inner-feline while also giving needy moggies a boost.
Matt Price from Kingsbridge has created Who’s Meowing?®, a fast-paced party game which challenges players to wear a cat blindfold while taking on laugh-out-loud challenges and guessing who is making ridiculous meowing sounds.
Cat-loving Matt is donating 1% of all game sales to Cats Protection, inspired by the cats who have enriched his life, including his recently adopted five-year-old tabby called Oakley.
Matt explains: “I’ve lived with cats my entire life and each of our pets have given us so much joy, so supporting Cats Protection gives me the opportunity to not only support the welfare of cats in need, but to be able to share the joy of owning a cat with other families.”
Matt has designed the game for between three and six players (age 10+) and to appeal to cat lovers and party game enthusiasts alike, making it perfect for dinner parties, games nights and family gatherings.
He says: “The game exists to make people laugh, to help people connect with others and with their own inner child - and it really works. The world needs more uninhibited joy, and we wanted to make something fun, easy to play, and genuinely silly. It’s already had some amazing reactions in playtests, and we can’t wait to share the love and laughter.”
The game features original illustrations by Matt’s sister Rosie which add to the game’s charm and bring the whimsical world of cats to life.
Matt’s company, Sky Whale Games, is committed to sustainability and Who’s Meowing?® follows a minimal plastic policy, with a focus on compact packaging, recycled materials and responsible production.
The first edition of the game is currently available for pre-sale with only 2,000 copies available for £19.95 each via www.whosmeowing.com. Early buyers will receive an exclusive limited-edition sticker pack featuring characters from the game.
Cats Protection has a state-of-the-art centre in Clyst Honiton as well as seven volunteer teams across the county. Collectively they rehome cats who are unwanted, abandoned or can no longer be cared for by their owners, help lost and found cats, run trap-neuter-return programmes to manage feral colonies, provide cat-focused information and advice and fundraise to cover their activities.
Just one of the cats currently in care at Devon Cat Centre who will benefit from funds raised by the game sales is 13-year-old black and white diabetic puss Myrtle. She is on a special diet for her diabetes and has insulin injections twice a day, she has no problem receiving her injections and can be easily distracted with her favourite food. She also loves lap snuggles, belly rubs, and making "biscuits" when being groomed
To find out more about Who’s Meowing?® visit www.whosmeowing.com or @whos_meowing on Instagram. To offer Myrtle a home or find out more about the work of the centre and teams across Devon visit www.cats.org.uk.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.