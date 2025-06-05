Just one of the cats currently in care at Devon Cat Centre who will benefit from funds raised by the game sales is 13-year-old black and white diabetic puss Myrtle. She is on a special diet for her diabetes and has insulin injections twice a day, she has no problem receiving her injections and can be easily distracted with her favourite food. She also loves lap snuggles, belly rubs, and making "biscuits" when being groomed