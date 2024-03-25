SOUTH HAMS RESIDENTS are being reminded to make sure they are registered to vote in this year’s elections, and that they have eligible photo ID, before the deadlines in April.
We go to the polls on May 2 and vote for the next Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner.
Police and Crime Commissioners ensure the delivery of an effective and efficient police service within their force area.
They are responsible for appointing the Chief Constable, holding them to account for running the force, and if necessary dismissing them; setting the police and crime objectives for their area through a police and crime plan; setting the force budget and determining the precept.
You can vote in person at a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.
Registering to vote is quick and easy, it only takes five minutes and can be done online. Once registered you will be placed onto the electoral register. You will only need to register again if you’ve changed your name, address, nationality or not completed the regular household enquiry return form.
Once registered, you can request for a postal vote application online. Having a postal vote will mean that you will automatically be sent a ballot paper to your home, so you can vote via post, avoiding the need to go to a polling station. If you are unable to vote in person you can apply for a proxy vote and ask someone to vote on your behalf.
For all voting enquires, please contact the Elections Office at South Hams District Council on 01803 861234, email [email protected] or contact Follaton House, Plymouth Road, Totnes, TQ9 5NE.
The deadlines for the main application requests are:
• Register to Vote by midnight Tuesday 16th April.
• Register for a postal vote or postal proxy vote by 5pm Wednesday 17th April.
• Register for a proxy vote by 5pm Wednesday 24th April.
• Voter Authority Certificate (if you haven’t got a photo ID) by 5pm Wednesday 24th April.
• Emergency proxy vote on the grounds of medical emergency by 5pm Thursday 2nd May.