Wales & West Utilities is starting work to upgrade gas pipes in the Main Road area of Salcombe.
The work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
As part of the work, it has been agreed with Devon Council that Main Road will be closed until February 24 and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Wales & West Utilities Abby Smith is managing this work and said:
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Salcombe. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum”
Our Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.
Alternatively, you can contact them on X, formerly Twitter @WWUtilities or by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.