Wimbledon fever got you eyeing up your old tennis racket? With the sun finally playing ball and school holidays fast approaching, there’s no better time to serve up some fun. Whether you fancy yourself the next Raducanu or just want to rally with the family, the South Hams has plenty of places where you can hit the court - no membership required.
With eight indoors and outdoor courts, a viewing gallery, café, and ample parking, this centre offers something for everyone. Prices for non-members start at just £3.80 for a 30-minute session. They also run pickleball and kids’ holiday camps for ages 5–12. Afterwards, enjoy a riverside stroll along the Erme or pop into one of the town’s cosy cafés.
Nestled in a picturesque estuary village, this friendly club offers one-hour sessions from £2 for adults and just £1 for children if you walk-in. Or, secure a court and pre-book for up to £6. With scenic views nearby, it’s worth combining a match with a coastal walk or pub lunch.
With three outdoor courts, this members-run club welcomes visitors for £15/hour. Courts are in demand, so booking online is advised. Afterwards, explore the charming high street or head to the nearby estuary for a paddleboarding session or boat hire.
These courts were restored by two determined residents in 2015 and are now run by the village trust. It’s £6/hour to play, and you’ll need to collect a key from the local SPAR (refundable deposit required). After a few rallies, treat yourself to a cream tea or crisp pint at venues just up the road.
Two all-weather courts and a vibrant community make this a great family-friendly option. Just £6/hour for non-members. While you’re there, browse Modbury’s independent shops or enjoy a post-match pint at one of its historic inns.
Totnes offers a straightforward ‘Pay and Play’ scheme, with three Astroturf courts and one hard court, all at £4/hour. Easy online booking makes it a smash hit. While in town, explore the market, climb up to the Norman castle, or enjoy riverside views with a locally roasted coffee.
A single court in a charming village setting, costing £4 per half hour. There is rarely competition for court time, but check availability online just in case. Round out your visit with a heritage steam train ride from nearby Staverton Station or lunch at one of the nearby eateries.
Not quite South Hams, but still serving serious day-out potential. Abbey Park is part of the Barclays Free Park Tennis scheme, offering free Saturday sessions for all ages and abilities. You can also hire one of five courts for £6/hour. With mini-golf, a café and seaside vibes, it’s a real grand slam for families this summer.
Whether dreaming of Centre Court glory or just fancy a friendly knockabout, these South Devon gems are ideal for perfecting your serve or simply having a smashing time with the family. To find your nearest court, head to the Lawn Tennis Association website—it’s a real ace resource.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.