South Devon National Landscape is thrilled to invite families, nature lovers, and curious minds to Parkfield in Paignton on July 4 and 5, for a weekend packed with fun, nature, creativity, and celebration – marking the first year of delivery of the Life on the Edge project
This free, family-friendly event is a joyful milestone in the Life on the Edge journey, a project led by South Devon National Landscape in partnership with Buglife, and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Devon Environment Foundation, and the South West Coast Path Association.
Rob Skinner, Project Manager, Life on the Edge “It is amazing to be able to bring events like this into Paignton through our Life on the Edge project.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of our funders.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.