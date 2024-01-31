Friends of the Dart is a community-driven force dedicated to the health and vitality of the River Dart ecosystem. The programme is an ambitious undertaking designed to assess water quality throughout the entire span of the River Dart, from its origin to the estuary. Friends of the Dart have tested water quality at ten spots along the river over the past six months. The data is enabling them to have meaningful conversations with their stakeholders about the need for change. This comprehensive initiative will generate valuable data essential for understanding and mitigating environmental challenges, ensuring the long-term resilience of the river ecosystem.