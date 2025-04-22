Citizens Advice South Hams gained £410k for people living in Dartmouth in 2024 according to new statistics.
The money came in the form of benefits claims, compensation, tax credits and charitable support that people who came to Citizens Advice were entitled to. It also includes £84k in debts that have been written-off with help from advisers.
In total, the charity helped 331 people in the town, an increase from the 322 people helped the previous year.
Citizens Advice South Hams Chief Executive, Janie Moor, said:
“Demand for our services continues to be high reflecting the difficult economic circumstances people continue to face.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Flavel and the Health and Wellbeing Centre for hosting us during 2024. Although we’ll no longer be operating from the Flavel from April, we will continue to be at the Health and Wellbeing Centre every Tuesday between 1pm and 4pm.”
Although the cost of living crisis has largely faded from the headlines, people are still struggling to make ends meet.
Mrs Moor added:
“We continue to help clients with a range of issues including benefits, energy issues and debt.
“People’s issues are increasingly complex and interrelated which is where the benefit of the holistic approach we offer helps those who use our services.
Although they may approach us with one issue, through careful exploration we often discover there are several issues that need to be addressed.“
Citizen’s Advice South Hams provide free, confidential, impartial and independent advice.
Their goal is to help you find a way forward, whatever problem you face.
They campaign for change on the issues that affect people’s lives.
Citizens Advice is recruiting volunteers to help run their essential service.
If you’re interested in joining the team, visit their website southhamscab.org.uk or email [email protected].