THANKS to a collaboration between the Totnes Trust and Totnes Image Bank, the flagpole and display cases at Riverside Walk have been rejuvenated.
The original images had become tired and damaged so the trust donated £150 to refresh the display at Steamer Quay.
Staff at the image bank put together a new selection of photographs from their archive, using the River Dart as the theme.
The display now boasts four A3 sized images showing swimmers, historical ships and rowing. Each image has a QR code which gives access to more of the image bank’s historic photographs.
Richard Mitchell of Totnes Trust said: “The Totnes Trust and Image Bank are delighted to have this landmark rejuvenated.
“The lovely, historic images of the River Dart are of interest to us all, and to have the flagpole in good nick reflects well on the town.
“With a flag flying at its mast head would be the cherry on the top of the town’s improvements to our visitors’ experience.”
Richard said steps are afoot to fly a town flag from the mast – which is now owned by South Hams Council.
“It could be a ‘welcome to Totnes’ sign for visitors coming up the Dart by boat,” he added.
“Sadly the pole is very exposed and flags flying from the mast have a very short life due to exposure and weather. Perhaps a flag could fly during the summer months only?”
The flagpole is installed outside the former Honnor Marine, which closed in 1982.
The display below it was last updated in 2010 and is often looked at by walkers heading to Long Marsh.
Image bank secretary Derek Meacher said: “The Totnes Image Bank is moving with the times. Our online database gives access to 55,000-plus images globally.
“The inclusion of new images offers a belated commemoration to the lifelong commitment of founder Barrington Weekes to building a live archive of images for Totnes and the surrounding area.
“A commemoration that the Image Bank itself and the Totnes Trust are happy to endorse.”