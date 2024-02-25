FOR three months, anyone with the surname Trevithick could have free train travel, courtesy of Virgin Trains Ticketing. People have until March 6 to apply.
This is because on February 21, 1804, the world’s first ever railway journey took place in South Wales, thanks to railway pioneer Richard Trevithick.
Virgin Trains ticketing is looking for relatives of this great rail pioneer to give him the recognition he deserves.
Email: [email protected] with a photo of your ID by Wednesday, March 6, 2024 if you are a Trevithick to claim your free travel. Terms and conditions apply.