Storm Goretti is set to bring a spell of strong and potentially dangerous winds across the south and west of England from today (Thursday, January 8), with conditions easing into Friday morning.
The Met Office expects peak gusts of 50-60 mph to be widespread, with 60-70 mph possible along exposed coasts and hills. Some areas, including the Isles of Scilly and parts of Cornwall, could see gusts of up to 100 mph.
Authorities warn of flying debris, property damage, travel disruption, power cuts, and hazardous coastal conditions.
A yellow warning for snow was in place for parts of Tavistock, Princetown and Ivybridge earlier today, but this has now been downgraded by the Met.
Winds are gradually expected to ease in the early hours of Friday, but residual gusts and disruption may persist into the day says the Met Office.
Residents are advised to secure loose items, avoid unnecessary travel.
We will be providing live updates from across the region here, keeping you informed of the latest developments as Storm Goretti moves through.
