Libraries across Devon will give away 300 free books this World Book Night as part of a regional drive to boost adult reading and wellbeing.
The initiative, led in partnership with The Reading Agency, will see community members receive copies of The Last Bench by Carmel Harrington on April 23.
Participating libraries in Ivybridge, Kingsbridge and Paignton are among those taking part.
World Book Night, marked annually on April 23, aims to encourage adults to rediscover reading for pleasure and take part in the Reading Hour between 7 and 8pm.
Research from the University of Sussex suggests reading can reduce stress by up to 68 per cent, yet figures from YouGov indicate that 40 per cent of Britons have not read a book in the past year.
The giveaway title is part of the Quick Reads programme, which offers short, accessible books by well-known authors to help adults build confidence and explore new genres.
The campaign also coincides with the 2026 National Year of Reading, which promotes an inclusive approach to literacy under its “Go All In” theme.
This year’s World Book Night also marks a milestone for Libraries Unlimited, which celebrates ten years since taking over the running of Devon’s public libraries.
The charity was launched on April 23, 2016, at Exeter Library, with guests including children’s author Michael Morpurgo.
Sophie Crofts, Reading Development Manager at Libraries Unlimited, said: “We are really excited to invite people to find joy in the act of reading this World Book Night – especially during the National Year of Reading.
“Stories can bring people so much happiness and understanding; they offer everything from introspection to adventure.
“Libraries are trying to remove the barriers to access stories: we offer books for free, eAudiobooks and eBooks for download through BorrowBox, and volunteers deliver books to those unable to access the library through the Home Library Service.”
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