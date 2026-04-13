Throughout next month the beautiful Delamore Estate opens to the public for its much-anticipated annual art and sculpture exhibition.
Open every day from May 1 to 31 including Bank Holidays, Delamore Arts near Ivybridge welcomes thousands of visitors each year to experience the largest Contemporary Art event in the South West.
Set against the Romantic Gothic architecture of Delamore House, more than 100 sculptures by British and international artists will be on show in the estate’s formal gardens, situated amongst Delamore’s spectacular floral borders, fountains, and specimen trees and shrubs.
In the Main Gallery of the house, visitors can also admire the elegant 19th century interior, with its impressive floor to ceiling windows, whilst exploring a curated exhibition of painting and sculptural works.
Delamore Arts launched in 2003 as a showcase for the vibrancy and diversity of art being made in the South West, and as a venue for the exhibition of art from across the UK.
This year, more than two hundred artists will present their work, from emerging talents to established and well-loved names including Royal Society Sculptor Ian Marlow, internationally recognised painter Kieron Williamson, award winning animal sculptor Lucy d’Auvergne, painter and printmaker Naomi Hulatt, steel sculptor Clare Bigger, textile artist Alison Whateley, stone sculptor Nicola Axe, landscape painter Clare Law, kinetic sculptor Martin Jarvis, metal and glass artist Harry Chadwick, rising young wildlife sculptor Jamie Lord, and the 2025 Delamore Arts Prize Winner Beth Woodland.
In Delamore’s Stable Courtyard, Torquay based Artizan Collective will present concurrent exhibitions which showcase creative talent from the South West and beyond: Contemporary British Printmakers celebrates the beauty of handmade print, from traditional woodcuts and metal plate etchings, whilst The Kiln Room presents a diverse collection of functional and decorative ceramic vessels and sculptural works in clay.
In the adjoining Stable Gallery, a changing programme of Maker Takeover fairs and workshops will offer visitors the opportunity to engage with creative disciplines including watercolour painting, jewellery making, ceramics, printmaking, glass, wire sculpting, bookbinding and marbling.
Each year, Delamore Arts donates a percentage of its proceeds to charity.
This year’s nominated charity is Dementia Friendly Parishes Around the Yealm, who work together in the parishes of Wembury, Brixton, Yealmpton, Newton & Noss and Holbeton, providing support to people living with dementia, as well as their families and carers.
Additional events include Plein Air at Delamore: See Delamore Differently on Saturday May 2 to Monday May 4.
For the very first time Delamore Arts presents a three-day outdoor painting event in and around the formal gardens.
On the Saturday: Delamore Live: Artists in Action
Sunday: Delamore Creates: Bring a Brush and Have a Go
Monday: The Delamore Open: The Plein Air Art Competition
On Sunday May 17 visitors to Delamore Arts on the day can view this beautiful collection of vintage vehicles.
Opening times are 10.30am to 4.30pm daily to the estate at Cornwood PL21 9QT and there is a fee for entry,
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