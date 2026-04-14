Multiple fire appliances and crews from Kingston, Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, Salcombe, Plympton, Totnes, Plymstock, Plymouth, Torquay, Crediton, Honiton, and Buckfastleigh are fighting a domestic fire in the Clematon Hill area of Bigbury on Sea.
Crews are currently hard at work tackling the fire and have advised that all residents in the near by area should keep windows and doors shut due to a large amount of black smoke caused by the blaze.
The Environment Agency has also been informed.
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