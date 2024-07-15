Fostering in Devon held their annual Celebration of Achievements event last week.
427 children and young people were recognised for their achievements this time, for things that they've achieved this last year, ranging from personal achievements through to things they'd done with others.
A spokesperson said: “Each nomination was well deserved and worthy of recognition for their hard work and accomplishments, with each recipient receiving a certificate and a gift voucher.
It was a lovely evening.”
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children's Services and Schools, described the celebration event as the highlight of the year. He said:
"It’s wonderful to hear all about and celebrate our young people’s achievements. It’s also important to take time to recognise our foster carers for what they do – we really do appreciate all that you do.
"Well done everyone!”