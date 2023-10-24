The trial of an ex-Devon and Cornwall police constable charged with defrauding an 81-year-old woman has been adjourned until November.
Samuel Smith, 31, is accused of defrauding the woman out of £18,000 when he was off duty. The alleged offences happened between March and August 2020.
The trial was due to start at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, October 20, but has now been adjourned until November 30 to comply with the judge’s instructions.
Smith, formerly of Fore Street, Kingsbridge, but now residing in London, first appeared before Newton Abbot Magistrates Court last month and entered a no plea for eight fraud charges.
Smith has been granted unconditional bail.