Dartmouth and District food bank have released their new and improved online referral system this month, which makes it easier for clients to be referred by reducing the paper work required.
This new scheme makes it far more accessible for people to use the food bank and get the support they need.
Janet Kidson, treasurer at the food bank, said: “This gives a short and easy way to refer clients who could use our help, be it a one off or more regularly. The system reduces the work for the referrer by not trying to find paper forms, email address, missing information etc. It only asks minimum information with the food bank completing any other detail needed.”
The food bank have already had Citizen Advice, doctors and the job centre use the online system within the three weeks of going live, demonstrating just how useful a tool it is.
The food bank also gained a full charity status this month, which will aid them in obtaining more support to help a larger group of people in the local community.
Janet added: “Getting Charity Commission status involves producing a lot of documentation to prove Dartmouth & District Food Bank has correct governance and (is) run in accordance with Charity Commission guidelines before acceptance. This new status will now open more fundraising and grant opportunities for us to support our residents.”
To donate, visit dartmouthanddistrictfoodbank.org.uk