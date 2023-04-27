New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Parkdean Holidays Ltd at Challaborough Bay Holiday Park, Challaborough; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: South Devon Chilli Farm Cafe at South Devon Chilli Farm, Loddiswell; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Hope Barton Owners Association at Hope Barton Barns, Bolberry Road, Hope Cove; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: Lobster Pod Bistro at Cottage Hotel, Hope Cove; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Cove Cafe Bar at Harbour Light, Hope Cove; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Ivy Fish Bar Limited at 42 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on March 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hunters Lodge Inn at Cornworthy; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Maltsters Arms at The Maltsters Arms, Tuckenhay; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Queens Arms at Slapton; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: The Old Inn at Halwell; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Waterman's Arms at The Watermans Arms, Ashprington; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: The Bull Inn (Kitchen) at Bull Inn, High Street, Totnes; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Hope & Anchor Inn at Hope And Anchor Inn, Hope Cove; rated on March 20
• Rated 5: The Village Inn at Thurlestone Hotel, Thurlestone; rated on March 20
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Meghna Tandoori Takeaway at 2 Kimberley Court, Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on March 13
• Rated 5: Taste of Bengal at Unit 2, Warrenstown, Costly Street, Ivybridge; rated on March 13
• Rated 4: Golden Bridge at 34 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on March 13
• Rated 3: La Pizza Loca at 23 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on March 13